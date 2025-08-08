After Coldplay kiss-cam video, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron now caught in OnlyFans Sophie Rain scandal

Andy Byron, the former CEO of data analytics company Astronomer, is under scrutiny after private messages were allegedly leaked by his wife, Megan Kerrigan. The controversy centres on Byron’s reported interactions with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain, which were exposed shortly after a Kiss-Cam appearance at a Coldplay concert. Andy Byron allegedly exchanged messages with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain, leading to his exit from Astronomer.(Screengrab (X))

Screenshots shared online appear to show Byron using a secondary messaging app, Finsta, to engage in explicit video chats with Rain, reportedly paying up to $40,000. One message shows Byron saying, “Most guys I talk to are married,” to which Rain allegedly replied, “Okay, call me in 5 mins.”

Rain, speaking to The Blast, declined to confirm details of her clients but said, “This situation is crazy. I don’t condone this type of behaviour. I’m here if his wife needs a friend during this time.”

She added, “I’m a huge Coldplay fan. I’m glad this happened. Cheaters are the worst people on this planet.”

Camilla Araujo, a Bop House content creator, claimed Byron spent more than $250,000 on custom content and subscriptions with multiple creators, including several affiliated with the influencer collective.

Byron stepped down from Astronomer shortly after the leak. The company has not issued any comment regarding the matter. Kerrigan has not released a formal statement, though The Daily Mail reports she is currently staying at the couple’s property in Kennebunk, Maine.