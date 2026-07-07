Kriti Sanon at 35 gets honest about freezing her eggs; does not sugarcoat physical and emotional toll of the process
Actor Kriti Sanon revealed she froze her eggs during Mimi’s transformation. She also got real about bloating and the hormonal rollercoaster.
Kriti Sanon has opened up for the first time about her decision to freeze her eggs. Speaking on the Humans of Bombay podcast with host Karishma Mehta, the actor candidly shared her experience, shedding light on a choice she considers a major act of self-care and smart planning. Also read | Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: Know everything from cost and risks to ideal age
A 'smart' decision
During the interview, when the topic of women's biological clocks arose, Kriti Sanon revealed that she had already undergone the procedure to freeze her eggs. She explained that she timed it strategically during a specific phase of her career. "I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi," Kriti shared.
The actor noted that because the egg-freezing process naturally causes 'intense bloating', aligning it with a period where she already needed to gain weight for her role made perfect sense.
Kriti recalled that a close confidant had first introduced her to the concept, calling it 'the best thing that you can do for yourself' and 'the best gift that you can give yourself'. The advice stayed with her, and when she found herself with a two-month break from shooting solely dedicated to physical transformation for Mimi — a film ironically centered around surrogacy — she decided to take the plunge.
The realities of the procedure
Kriti did not sugarcoat the physical and emotional toll of the process. She described experiencing intense hormonal shifts, mood swings, and bloating, comparing the disruption to what a pregnant woman might feel. Despite the roller coaster of emotions, she expressed complete peace of mind regarding her decision. "I'm glad that I did because I don't want to have that (biological clock stress) in my head," she added. Also read | How to freeze eggs like Priyanka Chopra; expert explains procedure, offers tips
Shattering the biological clock stigma
For decades, women — particularly those in demanding professions like the entertainment industry — have faced immense societal pressure to balance peak career years with rigid reproductive timelines. The conversation surrounding the 'biological clock' has long carried a sense of urgency and anxiety.
By speaking openly about egg freezing, women like Kriti Sanon are changing the narrative from fear to empowerment. This reframes reproductive health not as a ticking countdown, but as a manageable aspect of life planning. For many women, hearing a mainstream actor normalise the physical challenges (like bloating and mood swings) helps strip away the stigma and misinformation surrounding fertility treatments.
Other celebrities who have shared their journeys
Kriti joins a growing number of Indian and global celebrities who have chosen to speak publicly about preserving their fertility to gain personal and professional freedom.
Actor Priyanka Chopra revealed that she froze her eggs in her early 30s. Encouraged by her mother, a doctor, Priyanka highlighted that doing so gave her a sense of freedom to pursue her career ambitions while waiting for the right partner.
Film producer Ekta Kapoor froze her eggs in her thirties after being advised on age-related fertility decline. She later welcomed her son, Ravie, via surrogacy in 2019, championing reproductive choices for single women.
Actor Mona Singh has also spoken about how the decision to freeze her eggs allowed her to enjoy her life and focus on her career without feeling rushed by external pressures. Actor Richa Chadha also chose control and freedom over her timeline, and froze her eggs during her thirties.
What is it really like to freeze your eggs? Knowing what egg freezing entails is crucial so you can make the right choice. Here's everything you need to know.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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