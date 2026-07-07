Virat Kohli lookalike pulls off elaborate mall prank, fools shoppers and security. Video

Kartik Sharma, a social media creator known for his striking resemblance to Virat Kohli, has sparked debate online after pranking shoppers at a mall by pretending to be the cricket star. An Instagram video of the stunt shows hundreds of people rushing to take selfies with him, believing they had encountered the real Kohli. Kartik Sharma is known for his resemblance to Virat Kohli. (Instagram/@kartikkohlee18)

It was unsurprising to see the reactions from visitors to the mall, given that Kartik Sharma took great pains to look like Virat Kohli by copying the cricketer’s hairstyle, tattoos and even wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey.

The prank Kartik Sharma’s Instagram video, shared on July 6, shows him visiting what appears to be the Lulu Mall of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Virat Kohli lookalike set out to prank the public by driving into the mall premises in a BMW and entering with four bodyguards. Immediately, he was surrounded by a crowd as people mistook him for the real deal.

Sharma did not just fool unsuspecting people, he even managed to fool the mall security. His video shows security guards leaving their posts to walk next to him and keep fans at bay. In no time at all, he had dozens of people walking behind him as his hired bodyguards and mall security kept him protected from the rush.