Virat Kohli’s doppelganger visits his restaurant, people mistake him for the cricketer: ‘Pura restaurant confuse tha

A video capturing people's reactions to Virat Kohli’s doppelganger visiting his restaurant has gone viral. It's intriguing to see how people outside the place and also the customers inside are taken by surprise, mistaking him for the cricketer. The share has further prompted several comments from social media users, many of whom have labelled it an “epic” video. The image shows Virat Kohli’s doppelganger, Kartik Sharma, who gained online fame due to his uncanny resemblance to the cricketer. (Instagram/@sarthaksachdevva)

Content creator Sarthak Sachdeva shared the video, which shows him visiting One 8 Commune with Virat Kohli’s lookalike, Kartik Sharma. The clip captures moments from reaching the restaurant to leaving it after a meal. Sharma took to the comments section to react to Sachdeva’s video. He wrote, “Fun to be at One8.”

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over 1.5 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of Virat Kohli’s doppelganger?

An individual wrote, “This was next level.” Another added, “This was so good.” A third posted, “This is just too hilarious.” Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

Who is Kartik Sharma?

With over 7.6 lakh Instagram followers, software engineer Kartik Sharma has carved a niche for himself as a content creator. He regularly shares videos that highlight his striking resemblance to Virat Kohli. In some of the videos, he even dons the Indian cricket jersey, showcasing his unwavering support for the cricketer. In addition to his page on Instagram, he also runs a successful YouTube channel.

What are your thoughts on this video of Virat Kohli’s doppelganger visiting his restaurant? Did the video leave you surprised and amused?