Noel Gallagher on reuniting with brother Liam, for Oasis' reunion tour after 16 years: ‘Great being in a band with him’

British rocker Noel Gallagher has opened up about Oasis’ long-awaited reunion tour, admitting he has been “completely blown away” by the reaction to the band’s return after 16 years. Liam Gallagher (L), lead singer and Noel Gallagher (R), singer and guitarist of British rock band Oasis take to the stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4, 2025, (AFP)

The popular Alt-rock outfit recently wrapped the England and Ireland leg of their comeback run, closing with a third sold-out night in Dublin on Sunday. They now head to North America for nine shows across the US, Canada and Mexico before returning to the UK for Wembley Stadium dates in September.

Speaking to TalkSport’s Andy Goldstein, Noel said: “Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”

He admitted to being caught off guard when the tour began in Cardiff last month. “For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. After about five minutes, I was like, alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again? I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about half-way through the second song.”

The shows also mark the Gallagher brothers’ first time sharing the stage since their acrimonious 2009 split. Asked about embracing Liam at the end of that Cardiff concert, Noel said: “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam, and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”

On Liam’s vocal form, he joked: “It’s AI.” But he quickly added: “Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him. Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing.”

Looking ahead, Noel revealed he is particularly excited for their upcoming Buenos Aires date. “The Argentinians are without doubt in the top five places for us to play in the world.”