Couldn't get tickets for Blackpink's Wembley show? Here's everything you missed out on!

When Blackpink took over Wembley Stadium in London on August 15 and 16, it wasn’t just another concert, it was history in the making. The four queens of K-pop — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa — became the first girl group from South Korea to headline the iconic venue, packing it out with 70,000 screaming fans. For two and a half electrifying hours, the girls delivered everything you’d expect from the world’s biggest girl band — razor-sharp choreography, hit after hit, and enough charisma to light up the London skyline. If you were there, congratulations, because you witnessed history in the making. If you weren't, here are the top moments you unfortunately missed out on watching live. Blackpink's Wembley show

A cameo from FKA Twigs

To BLINK's surprise, Blackpink weren’t the only stars shining at Wembley. Rose brought out none other than FKA Twigs during her solo stage — and in true chaotic pop fashion, the two hopped on a railcar, shared scones, and threw back shots before Rose made her way to the B-stage. Fans couldn’t get enough of the surreal but utterly iconic pairing, with many calling it the night’s ultimate “that just happened” moment.

And it didn’t stop there. Rose also gave the crowd a stadium-sized singalong with her Bruno Mars collab APT, Lisa teased her acting chops fresh off The White Lotus, Jennie had the arena jumping with her self-aware banger Like Jennie, and Jisoo reminded everyone she’s a leading lady thanks to her Snowdrop spotlight. But as jaw-dropping as the solos were, the magic really hit when the four reunited — the definition of “one true 4”.

Spice Girls nostalgia

Wembley also got a double dose of girl power when BLACKPINK surprised fans with a cover of the Spice Girls’ Wannabe. Watching the group let loose, laugh, and sing along to the '90s anthem felt like the perfect London tribute. The crowd instantly turned into a 70,000-strong karaoke session.

Of course, this wasn’t their first Spice Girls moment — the girls also belted out the track during Carpool Karaoke in 2023, where James Corden hilariously handed them their own “Spice names.” At Wembley, though, it hit differently: four modern icons honouring the ones who paved the way.

Rose's fish and chips pre-show snack

Leave it to Rose to make the most British move of the weekend. Hours before stepping onstage, she was spotted digging into a plate of London’s famous fish and chips. Fans absolutely adored the moment, cheering her on for keeping it real and fuelling up with carbs before a marathon performance. Honestly, it was the most relatable thing anyone could’ve done that night.

The verdict

From the larger-than-life solos to surprise guest appearances, nostalgic tributes, and even Rose's very relatable food run, BLACKPINK’s Wembley stop was more than just a concert, it was a celebration of their global reign. If there was ever any doubt about who rules the world stage right now, Wembley just settled it.