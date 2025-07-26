Gwyneth Paltrow Vs. Chris Martin: Ex-couple's net worth revealed after Coldplay scandal, here's who has more fortune

Gwenyth Paltrow and Chris Martin, the vocalist of Coldplay, were long considered Hollywood's golden pair. But, their marriage ended after 10 years due to a variety of factors, including the strain of being in the public eye all the time. Gwyneth Paltrow fell in love again and tied the knot with Brad Falchuk, while Chris Martin also moved forward in life with his now-ex-girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.(AP )

However, Paltrow and Martin have again hit the headlines after the vocalist accidentally revealed the affair of Astronomer's ex-CEO, Andy Byron, and ex-HR chief, Kristin Cabot, during a Cold play concert. In a latest twist, Astronomer has appointed Gwenyth as its spokesperson.

The well-known American actress Paltrow established herself with roles in Emma, Shakespeare in Love, and other films. She will, however, always be known as Pepper Potts from the Iron Man films. Paltrow, who was previously married to Martin from 2006 to 2013, has been wedded with Brad Falchuk since 2018. She was given an equal portion of the marital assets after her divorce with Martin.

Besides her acting career, Paltrow's income derives from several other areas as she is the creator of the wellness and cosmetics brand Goop. On the other hand, Martin once possessed more material belongings than the actress.

What is Gwyneth Paltrow’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Paltrow's net worth is $200 million as of 2025. Despite starting her career at a very young age, she didn't get her big break until 1995 when she co-starred with Brad Pitt in Se7en.

She witnessed a huge turnout after establishing her business, Goop, in 2008.

According to FanBolt, Goop raised $50 million in a Series C at a $250 million valuation in 2019.

In January 2021, Paltrow became an early investor at Thirteen Lune, an online store selling cosmetics. She also maintains a steady income stream through brand endorsements and other business investments.

What is Chris Martin's net worth?

According to Finance Monthly, Martin's net worth is estimated to be around $170 million as of 2025. Music has always been the primary source of his income. In addition, he receives compensation via collaborations and brand sponsorships.

Following their divorce, Martin started living in the apartment in Malibu, which the ex-couple bought for $14 million, according to a 2014 Los Angeles Times.