Sydney Sweeney stuns fans with Christy Martin transformation: ‘From lace to leather gloves’

Sydney Sweeney has stepped out of her comfort zone as she enters the boxing ring for her next role as trailblazing fighter Christy Martin. Known for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney sheds her glam avatar to portray an athlete who helped put women’s boxing on the map in the 1990s. A newly released still from the film showcases her dramatic transformation, exuding physical grit and intensity, Parade magazine reported. Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin(X/@thecinetra)

The biopic promises to be as fierce as its subject. As soon as the first look of Sweeney dropped, fans could not keep calm and started talking about her unprecedented look on social media.

Fans react to Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin

The new photograph captures Sydney in full transformation as Christy Martin. It features her in a fierce avatar, with mouthguard clenched and boxing gloves on. Clad in a white tank top and shorts, with dark, curly hair framing her determined face, Sweeney looks unrecognizable in it.

Following the release of her look, social media users got excited about seeing a new side of the actress.

“I see the future Oscar winner” said one person on X (formerly Twitter), while another added, “From lace to leather gloves. Sydney’s switching lanes and I’m here for it.”

One fan even compared the role to Robert Pattinson, mentioning, “She’s going that Rob Pattinson pretty-to-pro route."

About Christy

Helmed by David Michôd, Christy will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. Besides Sydney Sweeney, the project also features Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ben Foster, and Ethan Embry.

Based on the gripping true story of Christy Martin, nicknamed the “coal miner’s daughter”, the movie is said to follow her journey from substitute teacher to boxing icon, and later, survivor of a domestic violence incident.

The movie is already drawing serious attention ahead of its debut.

FAQs:

1. Who does Sydney Sweeney play in Christy?

She plays real-life former boxing legend Christy Martin.

2. When does Christy premiere?

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

3. What has been the fan reaction to Sydney’s transformation?

Fans are calling her performance “Oscar-worthy” and praising her bold new look.