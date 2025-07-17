Sydney Sweeney launches lingerie line with Jeff Bezos' support, here are 5 celebs who did it first

Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the lingerie world, and she is bringing some serious names with her. As reported by The Sun, the Euphoria actress is launching her line, which is backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, along with private equity firm Coatue. The report stated that industry insiders believe the move could help her earn around $10 million in the next couple of years, and potentially up to $20 million if the brand really takes off. Sydney Sweeney's lingerie line will be backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

With Sweeney’s net worth already sitting around $40 million, this launch could easily push her wealth to $60 million or more by 2027. It is not her first move in fashion; last year, she teamed up with Frankies Bikinis, and she has also landed big campaigns with Armani Beauty and Miu Miu. But this time, it is her own thing. Her own vision.

Five celebrities who launched their own lingerie lines

1. Rihanna – Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie brand flipped the entire industry on its head. Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018 and instantly made headlines for featuring real body types, not just supermodels. With a value of $1 billion, the brand is now a cultural staple and a business beast.

2. Kim Kardashian – SKIMS

What started as shapewear is now an empire. SKIMS has expanded into a range of products, from bras to men's loungewear. As per Forbes, it hit $4 billion in valuation in 2023.

3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – Marks & Spencer

Rosie’s long-running line with M&S is still going strong. Launched in 2012, it’s sleek, classic, and one of the UK’s go-to picks. It’s proof that star power and timeless design can work for the long haul.

4. Heidi Klum – Intimissimi

Heidi used her VS Angel status to create a global lingerie label. Her line is now sold in 100+ countries, with prices from $20 to $140, and was reportedly racking up millions in annual sales in its early years.

5. Maura Higgins – Ann Summers

Maura's first Ann Summers drop sold out in under 24 hours. She landed a $670,000 deal, and her bold designs brought Gen Z energy to the brand. Her collaborations have helped drive new traffic and major revenue.

FAQs:

1. Is Sydney Sweeney launching her own lingerie brand?

Yes, Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the fashion world with her own lingerie line, as reported by The Sun.

2. When will Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie collection be available?

An official release date hasn't been announced yet, but the line is currently in development.

3. Is Sydney Sweeney single?

Yes, Sydney Sweeney is currently single. She recently called off her engagement with her long-time partner, Jonathan Davino.