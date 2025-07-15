'Only 007 movie I'll never watch': Sydney Sweeney potentially landing Bond girl gig has the internet up in arms

From the looks of it, there's going to be very little Sydney Sweeney wouldn't have achieved by the time 2025 rolls to a close. Is Sydney Sweeney the next Bond girl? Either way, fans aren't having it(Photos: Instagram/sydneysweeney)

The 27-year-old Euphoria alum, as per a The Sun report, happens to be at the top of the list when it comes to locking in the next Bond girl.

Yes. That's indisputably huge.

Now if you think this is a hoax, especially given the poor public reception of her whole bath water soap mini-scandal, it would do a lot to explain what she was doing — much to her fans' dismay — at the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding in Venice, late last June, an appearance which by the way, seems to have nearly gotten her cancelled. Not just this, Sydney also happens to be friends with Dune director Denis Villeneuve who will also be helming the Bond reboot. Now those are two very powerful nods to have in your favour, making the rumour sound more and more believable.

Now considering Sydney to take on the next Bond girl gig, doesn't at the very least, sound unimaginable. "Excellent business decision", read a comment and it's hard to ignore, considering the kind of hold she has over the public. What motivates it however, isn't necessarily her acting chops or diversity in content. Since she broke out onto the scene with Euphoria, then White Lotus and eventually Hollywood releases, many of which she happens to be co-producing herself, her appearance has more often than not been the subject of hyper-sexualisation, which by a very sad proxy, takes away from the merit of her work. But then again, consciously signing on to sell bar soaps carrying a drop of your bath water (whatever be the motivation behind such a decision) does reinforce the box a sizeable section of the audience seems to want to force her into.

Either which way, first reactions from the internet as far as Sydney being their next Bond girl are pretty dismal and racked against the actor. Comments expressing the sentiment read, "It will sell tickets but it will hinder the quality of the film…", "The only Bond movie I'll never watch 👏", "And the series is DEAD", "I don't know why, but she just feels wrong!", "Nothing about her gives Bond girl 😩" and "Nope. Not even close to classy enough.", to quote a few.

Fans as always, are of course throwing up their own top picks to play the iconic role. "Bring back Ana de Armas! She got like 5 seconds in the last film and was great" and "I much rather see beautiful women who are more Bond girl like Jodie Turner-Smith, Alicia Vikander, hailee steinfeld, Taylor Russell, kelsey merritt, Sonoya Mizuno to name a few. Sydney Sweeney doesn’t strike me as a Bond girl", read a few options.

Now as far as the main starring role goes, there still seems to be no clarity on who Daniel Craig will be passing on the 007 baton to. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton though, remain frontrunners in this regard.

Do you think Sydney would make a good Bond girl?