Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What dress code: Heidi Klum, Wan QianHui flout Cannes' new ‘no nudity, extravagant dresses’ rule on red carpet on day 1

AP |
May 14, 2025 10:59 AM IST

The new dress code in place at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was violated on the opening day as several stars arrived on the red carpet in extravagant dresses.

A day after it was revealed the Cannes Film Festival was banning nudity and “voluminous outfits” from its red carpets and beyond, long trains and massive dresses still captivated attention. (Also read: Halle Berry had to ditch her Gaurav Gupta dress at Cannes due to festival's new dress code: 'The train is too big')

Even as Cannes barred extravagant dresses for this year's edition, model Heidi Klum arrived for the Opening Ceremony on May 13, 2025 in a pink dress with a long tail. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)(AFP)
Even as Cannes barred extravagant dresses for this year's edition, model Heidi Klum arrived for the Opening Ceremony on May 13, 2025 in a pink dress with a long tail. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)(AFP)

Heidi Klum and others flout Cannes' new dress code

Heidi Klum, who in previous years brought sheer looks to Cannes, flouted the large dress ban with a pink-and-white gown with a massive train. Bella Hadid, whose daring looks had become a staple of the Cannes carpet, opted for a relatively demure black dress (and blonder hair), on the other hand.

Chinese actor Wan QianHui posed with a massive, cloudlike white dress that looked like it had giant cotton balls attached to it on the steps outside the Palais.

Wan QianHui poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Wan QianHui poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Another large dress was worn by Russian-born Aliia Roza, who describes herself as a “secret agent turned speaker, coach and fashion columnist.” “You can see here a dove, representing peace in the whole world,” said Roza of her painted hoop skirt look, which she described on her Instagram story.

The volume on model Alessandra Ambrosio's dress was mostly on her arms, though her dress was one of several that included shorter trains.

Halle Berry changes outfit after rule change

Halle Berry, who is on the Cannes jury this year, noted earlier in the day that she had changed her opening night look to comply with the new Cannes policy.

Jury member Halle Berry said she changed her outfit as her original dress, designed by Gaurav Gupta, had a long tail. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)
Jury member Halle Berry said she changed her outfit as her original dress, designed by Gaurav Gupta, had a long tail. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

“I had to make a pivot,” said Berry, who said she had “an amazing dress” with a long train for the opening ceremony. “But the nudity part, I do think is probably also a good rule.”

No one from Juliette Binoche's jury seemed to defy the policy at Tuesday's opening ceremony. Enforcement of the policy remains unclear, as Wan and others flaunting reams of fabric were not ousted from the carpet.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / What dress code: Heidi Klum, Wan QianHui flout Cannes' new ‘no nudity, extravagant dresses’ rule on red carpet on day 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On