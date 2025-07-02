Sydney Sweeney ‘is not interested in dating’ despite Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady ‘love triangle’ rumors

Sydney Sweeney may have been seen mingling with Hollywood's biggest names at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s luxurious Venice wedding bash, but she’s not romantically involved with anyone. The actress, who recently ended her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, has made it clear she is prioritising her work and personal well-being. Despite being spotted with Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady over the wedding weekend, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that she is very much single - and intends to stay that way for now. Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in London(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney not interested in dating

Rumours swirled after photos surfaced of the Euphoria star walking through the streets of Venice with both Brady and Bloom. But insiders were quick to shut it down, saying nothing romantic was happening.

“She’s not dating anyone and isn’t interested either. Right now, it’s all about her career and enjoying life,” the source told TMZ.

Sweeney and Davino split earlier this year, with the breakup confirmed in January. Though neither has publicly commented on the reason, the actress seems content keeping her focus away from relationships for now.

All eyes on Sydney Sweeney in Venice

Sweeney was reportedly the centre of attention at the Bezos-Sanchez celebration, held in the romantic city of Venice. A Radar Online report quoted an insider saying, “Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding. Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life.”

Still, sources say it was all light-hearted fun. Brady reportedly danced with multiple guests during the reception, including Sweeney and model Brooks Nader. But no one “hooked up” or crossed any lines, said the TMZ report.

Sydney Sweeney focused on career

Sweeney has been booked and busy. From filming upcoming roles to handling brand deals, she’s keeping things professional. Insiders say she’s not actively pursuing any romantic connections and isn’t entertaining dating offers, despite the attention.

The bottom line? It was a star-studded weekend in Venice, but Sydney Sweeney left just as she arrived - happily single.

FAQs

Q1. Is Sydney Sweeney dating Tom Brady or Orlando Bloom?

A1. No, sources confirm Sydney is not dating either of them.

Q2. Why did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino break up?

A2. The couple split earlier this year, though they haven’t publicly shared the reason.

Q3. What is Sydney Sweeney focused on now?

A3. She’s focused on her career and isn’t looking for a romantic relationship.