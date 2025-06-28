Lauren Sanchez's wedding gown was planned over a year-and-a-half with Sophia Loren for inspiration

Here comes the bride! Lauren Sachez was a custom D&G bride with a heavy hand of some vintage Sophia Loren for inspiration(Photos: Instagram, IMDb)

At 55 and a petite 5-foot-4-inches, Lauren Sanchez, lost a precise three-and-a-half pounds to look picture perfect as a custom Dolce & Gabbana bride. So what does 900 hours of atelier work and all the money in the world get you? The dress of your dreams. And planning it all began a year-and-a-half back over a dinner with the man himself, Domenico Dolce, at his NYC condo.

Now to say that Lauren's conservative lace-wrapped wedding dress was 'inspired' by Sophia Loren's wedding montage from 1958 film Houseboat, would be an understatement — the siren turning bride was the blueprint. That being said, Lauren didn't know she'd set her heart on the Houseboat still for inspiration. All she knew is that she wanted to look like an updated 1950s bride, timeless and classic. "I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this (imitates a prayer position) and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That’s it. That’s the dress'.", she gushed during an exclusive pre-wedding sit-down with Vogue.

180 hand-finished, silk chiffon-covered priest buttons lined the snatched silhouette, beginning at the neck and trailing down her torso with delicate lace covering her decollete, all of it neatly flushing out into a sweeping, still conservative, mermaid hem. "It is a departure from what people expect...from what I expect — but it’s very much me", Lauren shared. As for her jewellery, that is where the something borrowed came in — a pair of exquisite Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings.

Loose, romantic, swept up curls and light, clean, minimal makeup is what let the thoughtfully-curated couture piece and her bridal glow take centre stage on the day-of.

The final detail: Bridal mirth

The public may have a lot (and mostly ill) to say about the scale and grandeur of the nuptials, but no one can really take away from the fact both Lauren and Jeff Bezos, 61, look the happiest they ever have. Case in point, Lauren's parting shot for her exclusive interview was just about how she couldn't wait to go back and tell Jeff all about her day: "I’m very happy. More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet...Like, right after this, I can’t wait to go back and tell him about my day".

