You don't need to be a billionaire to recreate this pasta alla nerano served at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding!

The Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding raised a lot of eyebrows, primarily owing to its $50 million price tag. Now if you're dropping 50-mil on a wedding, you won't be wrong to expect the best of the best. Golden details coming out about the billionaire's Venetian nuptials, reveal that the catering was handled by chef Fabrizio Mellino, one of the youngest cooks to ever achieve three Michelin stars. Part of this mouthwatering lineup reportedly, was also the Amalfi coast special pasta alla nerano. You don't need to be a billionaire to try this pasta alla nerano served at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding!(Photos: Marcellina in Cucina, Instagram/laurensachezbezos)

Now you may not be able to afford a $50 million dollar wedding, but this pasta? That you can definitely whip up in your kitchen. So follow the recipe below.

Pasta alla nerano

Ingredients: Spaghetti - 500gms, small to medium zucchini - 5 (sliced into 4mm bits), olive oil - 1/4 cup, salt - 2tsps (divided), extra virgin olive oil - 3tbsps, garlic cloves - 4, unsalted butter - 1tbsp, grated Caciocavallo cheese - 1.25 cups, black pepper to taste, chopped basil - 1/4 cup (packed), reserved pasta water - 2 cups

Method: Fry the zucchini in olive oil until each side is golden brown for about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the cooked zucchini to a large pan lined with paper towels, and immediately sprinkle with salt. Do this for each batch. Side by side, boil the spaghetti in generously salted water (2 tablespoons of salt per 3.5 litres of water in a good estimate) until al dente. Once the spaghetti cooks through, heat a fresh pan over medium-low heat and sauté the garlic cloves in 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil until they start crisping up. Once golden, remove and discard the garlic — these can go on as a garnish for any other savoury dish you may have in the works.

Now to the same pan, add the butter, a ladleful of pasta water, and half of the fried zucchini. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then use a wooden spoon to mash the zucchini against the side of the pan. This should give you a loose, pulpy sauce. Now toss in the spaghetti and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the Caciocavallo cheese. Toss the spaghetti to melt the cheese and create a creamy, emulsified sauce. If the mixture seems too dry, gradually add a few tablespoons of pasta water at a time, tossing again until you get a silky smooth feel. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper to your taste. Stir in the fresh basil or parsley, then plate the pasta immediately, topping each portion with the remaining fried zucchini slices. Serve with some more grated Caciocavallo. Pecorino Romano also makes for a great choice for the final dusting of cheese on the pasta.

(recipe from Sip and Feast)

Will you be dining, billionaire style tonight?