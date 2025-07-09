Glam night out: Lauren Sánchez joins Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla for dazzling girls’ night

The friendship between Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and Emmy Award-winning American journalist and former news anchor Lauren Sánchez is no secret. Sánchez, who recently married Jeff Bezos in a star-studded wedding, which Poonawalla also attended, has now shared a picture from a girls’ night out highlighting their strong bond. Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla was a guest at Lauren Sánchez's wedding with Jeff Bezos. (Reuters)

The picture, shared as an Instagram story, shows Sánchez sitting on a chair with plates on the table before her. Her three friends are seen posing for the camera while standing behind her.

She also tagged the individuals in the picture, and one of them is Natasha Poonawalla. The other person tagged in the photo is Brooks Nader, model and former Dancing With the Stars contestant.

Lauren Sánchez and Natasha Poonawalla with their friends. (Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

Natasha Poonawalla at Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party:

Before her wedding with Jeff Bezos in Venice, Lauren Sánchez hosted a lavish bachelorette party with her close friends.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. She shared a black-and-white photo showing her and her guests posing on the rooftop of the Cheval Blanc Hotel in Paris.

Sánchez, in a bold social media statement, deleted all her previous posts on Instagram, leaving only two - both related to her wedding. While one is of her getting ready before the wedding, the other captures her and Bezos as newlyweds.

She also changed her name to Lauren Sánchez Bezos on the social media platform.

In addition to Natasha Poonawalla, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, Elsa Marie Collins, October Gonzalez, Lydia Kives, Veronica Grazer, and Charissa Thompson attended her lavish bachelorette party.