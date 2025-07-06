Internet spots glaring Photoshop errors in Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding pics

Internet sleuths have spotted several glaring errors in the official wedding photographs from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice celebration. In one image, for example, buttons on Sanchez’s custom Dolce & Gabbana gown mysteriously vanish halfway down — prompting concerns that AI tools may have been used to “rewrite reality.” An eagle-eyed internet user points out errors in Jeff Bezos' wedding photographs.

Others, however, argue the edits are more likely old-fashioned Photoshop fails than the work of artificial intelligence.

Errors in Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding pics

Tech influencer Allison McSorley shared an Instagram video in which she pointed out several errors in the Bezos wedding photographs.

In the first wedding photograph that Lauren Sanchez shared on Instagram shortly after the June 27 ceremony, McSorley noted how the hands of people in the background appear to be warped. One person appears to be missing fingers.

She also noted how a chair in the background appears to be missing part of its leg.

Pictures of Lauren Sanchez getting dressed in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress also invited scrutiny. In one picture, the buttons on her dress seem to end at the waist. In another photograph, however, the buttons trail down the entire back right down to the hemline.

“Same dress, same day. Totally different details,” said McSorley.

McSorley also pointed out that there appears to be a safety pin stuck in the custom-made wedding gown in one particular picture.

Vogue magazine did an exclusive spread of Lauren Sanchez’s wedding look. However, here too, there were editing errors like the lace on the wedding dress going missing randomly. “There’s massive blur where there should be detail. The lace just disappears,” the tech influencer said.

Sharing the errors on Instagram, she wrote: “Look closer: the dress changes between photos. Fingers are missing. Lace is blurry. And every image was amplified by legacy media outlets like Vogue.”

How the internet reacted

McSorley’s video has gone viral with more than half a million views and dozens of comments.

“Been trying to warn about AI for many years and the scariest part to me is…no one cares,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I’m wondering if the whole thing was fake now? A safety pin in what’s probably a $50,000 dress when there’s probably 3 seamstresses on stand by? Nope,” another opined.

Others were inclined to take the editing mistakes with a pinch of salt.

“Brides have been editing their pictures since at least 20 years ago when I got married. My photographer airbrushed, blurred, enhanced, and removed images from my wedding pics and I know a million plus have as well. It’s our one day and we love them to look perfect. You’re reaching boo,” a user said.

“I know someone who was at the wedding... it happened. I think it's just poor editing,” another person posted.