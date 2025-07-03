Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez staying at iconic White Lotus hotel for honeymoon: Report

Fresh off their $50 million wedding in Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now enjoying a luxurious honeymoon in Sicily, per Daily Beast. The couple is staying at the famed San Domenico Palace in Taormina, a hotel that’s as stunning as it is historic. Fans of HBO’s The White Lotus will instantly recognise the location. The hotel served as the backdrop for season 2 of the hit series. But even before the show made it famous, the San Domenico was already a magnet for royalty, actors, and global leaders. File photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez(REUTERS)

Why Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez chose Sicily?

Bezos first fell in love with the area last year while sailing near the Aeolian Islands. The town’s old-world charm and quiet glamour clearly left an impression. A source told the Daily Beast that the newlyweds arrived at the hotel after boarding Bezos’ $500 million superyacht Koru.

The San Domenico Palace is no stranger to the spotlight. Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Greta Garbo once stayed there. Oscar Wilde too. And in 2017, it hosted the G7 summit.

Luxury, star power and some backlash

Rooms at the hotel can cost upwards of $8,000 per night, but that’s just a fraction of what this wedding cost. Sanchez’s engagement ring alone is estimated at $3 to $5 million, according to People. Their ceremony brought in about 200 guests, many arriving via private jet or yacht. Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman were among those seen.

But not everyone was thrilled.

Locals in Venice pushed back against the scale of the wedding, fearing disruption and more overtourism. The backlash was so strong, the festivities were moved from central Venice to a quieter location, the Arsenale on San Giorgio Maggiore island.

Now in Sicily, the couple appears to be keeping things low-key. After the whirlwind in Venice, this quiet stretch of coastline offers the kind of privacy only a few places can still provide.

FAQs:

1. Where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez honeymooning?

The couple is honeymooning at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

2. Why is San Domenico Palace famous?

Apart from its stunning location and history, the hotel gained global fame as the central setting of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 2.

3. Who attended Jeff Bezos' wedding?

Roughly 200 guests including Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, and Sam Altman were part of the high-profile Venice event.