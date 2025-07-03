Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, posted wedding reel hours before husband died in car crash; they married 10 days ago

Life is uncertain. At times, it is cruel, merciless and unforgiving. It is difficult to imagine what Rute Cardoso, footballer Diogo Jota's wife, must be going through right now. One should not even try to imagine. Rute lost her husband and the father of her three children, 10 days after they got married. Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable. Diogo Jota with his wife and three children(Rute Cardoso/Instagram)

It was nothing short of a dream for Rute and Diogo when the long-time couple got married in an emotional affair on June 22. Little did they know that their joy came with an expiry date. In the early hours of July 3, Diogo Jota and his brother Andre died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames.

Barely a few hours before the fatal crash, Rute and Diogo jointly shared an emotional video on their Instagram handles. It was their wedding reel, filled with happy memories, unseen photographs and the promise of forever.

"A day we will never forget," was the caption of the post.

A quick glance at Rute's Instagram handle reveals how happy and content she was to finally marry her partner of 10 years.

Diogo Jota and wife Rute Cardoso were a match made in heaven

Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso first met in 2012 when they were just 13 years old. The two grew up together in Porto, Portugal, attending the same high school, where their relationship began. From a young age, Rute has supported Jota through every stage of his footballing career, following him across clubs and countries.

Together, they have built a family and are now proud parents of three children. Their two sons are named Dinis and Duarte, while the name of their daughter has not been publicly revealed.

In July 2022, Diogo proposed to Rute by a lake, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. They were married on June 22, 2025, in their hometown of Porto. The wedding was celebrated with their children by their side, and heartfelt messages were shared on social media.

Rute captioned a wedding photo with, “June 22, 2025. Yes to forever,” while Jota wrote, “A day we will never forget.” Later, Rute posted again, calling it, “My dream come true,” to which Jota lovingly replied, “I’m the lucky one.”

How did Diogo Jota die?

According to a statement from Spanish police, evidence from the scene suggests that Jota’s vehicle suffered a burst tyre while he was overtaking, leading to the fatal accident. Both Jota and his brother lost their lives in the crash. Their bodies have been transported to a forensics unit in Zamora, where autopsies are being conducted.

The football world has been left in shock, with tributes pouring in from fans, teammates, and clubs. Liverpool FC, where Jota spent four successful years, expressed their sorrow in a statement: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota."

Jota, born in Porto, began his professional career with Paços de Ferreira before rising to prominence with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He joined Liverpool in 2020, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances and helping the club win the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup. He also earned 49 caps for Portugal and twice lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Reflecting on his achievements, Jota once said, "It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy that came from Gondomar, where I had this dream. It's a moment I will cherish forever."