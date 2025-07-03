T-Series re-shares Adipurush song right after Ramayana first glimpse, gets roasted: 'Why do they want to remind people'

The much-awaited first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana was unveiled today (July 3), and the internet can’t stop gushing over it. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that T-Series, the producer of Adipurush, also shared the Jai Shri Ram song from the film on YouTube shortly after the Ramayana introductory video dropped, sparking speculation about its timing and criticism online. Adipurush, the critically-panned 2023 film, was also an adaptation of Ramayana. Fans slam T-Series for sharing Adipurush song just after Ramayana first glimpse released.

T-Series shares Adipurush song after Ramayana first glimpse unveiled

T-Series uploaded the video of Jai Shri Ram from Adipurush, featuring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan, almost immediately after the first glimpse of Ramayana was released on Thursday afternoon. The internet was quick to question the timing. One Reddit user wrote, “I’ve got to give it to Bhushan for milking every opportunity to get some money back on his investment in Adipurush.” Another commented, “The timing is unreal—just as the Ramayana teaser released. Pre-planned?” Others added, “Jealousy at its peak.” Given how poorly the film was received when it was released two years ago, one Redditor wondered, “Why do they want to remind people of this again?”

As soon as the Ramayana teaser dropped, social media users began drawing comparisons with Om Raut’s Adipurush. Many felt that the teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s film was “better than the entirety of Adipurush.” The internet couldn’t stop praising the “Hollywood-level VFX” of Ramayana, with some even suggesting that Om Raut should take notes.

For the unversed, Om Raut’s mythological action film Adipurush was heavily panned by both critics and audiences for its poor screenplay, dialogues, and visuals. Featuring Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Prabhas as Lord Rama, and Kriti Sanon as Sita, the film failed to impress at the box office. Despite a budget of ₹550 crore, it reportedly earned only ₹393 crore worldwide.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The music, composed by Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, has become one of the teaser’s standout features, alongside the impressive VFX. The film will be released in two parts: the first slated for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.