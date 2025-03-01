Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra wants Ranbir Kapoor film to be celebrated globally like Oppenheimer, Forrest Gump

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is being billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. Although reports about its budget are largely unsubstantiated, the makers are indeed going all out to ensure the film is a spectacle. Namit Malhotra, who heads the VFX studio DNEG, has come on board as one of the film's producers. In a conversation with HT, he lists how he hopes the film will change the landscape of Indian filmmaking. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 and 2 officially announced: See first poster, check release date details) The producer of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana talks about the film (Image: AI generated by Abhi Illustration Arts)

On Ramayana's international potential

With DNEG, Namit has won seven Oscars for Best Visual Effects for path-breaking films like Interstellar and Dune. When asked if Ramayana can achieve something similar for Indian cinema and have India's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon moment, Namit responds, "I do not doubt that it does (have the potential). In fact, it's down to us and how we can actually bring it to the world. And that is where there's a massive responsibility in doing that."

There have been Ramayana adaptations before on the big screen. The most recent one - Adipurush - was panned by critics and bombed at the box office. Namit says his team understands the need to tell the story properly. "That's why we're trying to be very careful and cautious, that we do it with the utmost care and with the utmost sensitivity. Because, right, you know, this opportunity does not come again and again, and it's the moment for India right now."

Taking Indian storytelling globally

Namit says that the effort with Ramayana is to take Indian storytelling globally. "I'm keen to not just make India proud but excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It's not like we don't like Hollywood films. It's not like we don't see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films. Their stories are universal. I believe this is universal too. This is that opportunity that I believe I'm pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver," he says.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The other cast members include Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil. The film will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027.