Yash's Ravana will overshadow Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram, feels the internet after Ramayana first glimpse

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was officially unveiled on Thursday with a video announcing Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. While everything from the film’s VFX to the music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman left many bowled over, the casting seemed to be up for debate, particularly when it came to Ranbir and Yash. (Also Read: ‘Ramayana is what Om Raut thought Adipurush looked like’: Internet reacts to first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film) Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana while Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram.

‘Yash should’ve played Ram’

Some people on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit believed that Yash should’ve played Lord Ram in the film. “I still don't like Ranbir as Ram. Feel Yash will definitely look better,” wrote one person, and another agreed, “Yash as Ram would be a more suitable choice.” Or even better, that Ranbir and he should’ve switched roles. “Both should have reversed their roles!! Yash, if clean-shaven, or even look at his movies before KGF, would suit. And Ranbir can take Animal look to be Raavan,” wrote a Redditor.

‘Yash is perfect as Ravana’

Some thought that Ranbir would be overshadowed by Yash, so a different actor would’ve been better as Ram. “Prabhu Ram should have been someone with powerful screen presence. "Yash gonna overshadow him so easilyyy.” One wrote, “No, I can’t imagine RK as Ram not matter what people say… but Yash as Ravana? Oh ho hooooo! I’m seated!” Another agreed, “They shud have cast someone else as Ram who has the Aura and Screen Presence against Yash as Raavan.”

‘Ranbir and Yash are perfect’

There was also a section of people who believed that Ranbir and Yash were perfect for their roles and that it would be amazing to see them face off each other. An X user wrote,“#Ranbir: Playing Lord Rama after #Animal. #Yash: Playing Ravana after #Kgf. Feels like a proper experiment for them..And both are good actors. Just wanna see their face off. With Yash as Ravana, it'll be interesting!!” A Redditor had a similar sentiment: “He got the body language right. Yash looks menacing and Ranbir the way he held the arrow was gorgeous. That's exactly how he had to do it. So excited.”

However, some wondered if Yash even suited the role, with one thinking he ‘looked like Manoj Bajpayee from Gangs of Wasseypur.’ Another questioned, “Why take Yash As "Ravana", do You Guys think the Casting Director got it right?” One person wrote, “Yash looks just like Yash, it’s disappointing.” An X user reasoned, “Tbh it's Yash as Ravana that created so much hype in South.”

Namit Malhotra, in association with Yash, is producing Ramayana. Part 1 of the film will be released on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will be released on Diwali 2027.