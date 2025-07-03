‘Ramayana is what Om Raut thought Adipurush looked like’: Internet reacts to first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film

Ramayana first glimpse reactions: The ‘introduction’ video of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana was released on Thursday. The stunning first glimpse saw Ranbir as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The internet was quick to draw comparisons to Om Raut’s disappointing Adipurush. (Also Read: Ramayana first glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash explode on screen as Lord Ram, Ravana; 'Hollywood-level' VFX wows fans) Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana while Yash plays Ravan.

‘This is the real Ramayana, not Adipurush’

Numerous people took to X (formerly Twitter) to post screenshots of the glimpse and comment on how Ramayana looks so much better. One person wrote, “#Adipurush ko aaj se itihaas bhul jayegi kyunki Adharm ka vinash karne aa raha hai #Ramayana. (History will forget Adipurush because Ramayana is here to save the day) This is the real Ramayan we were waiting for. Thank you #RanbirKapoor #NamitMalhotra #NitishTiwari. You cared for the emotions & brought the timeless story of valour with such vision.”

Another wrote, “They single-handedly saved #Adipurush’s soul. #Ramayana already looks perfect — it just needs music that’s rooted, grand, and goosebump-worthy. Hans Zimmer’s scale + Ajay-Atul’s soul = (fire emoji)” One person thought, “#Ramayana is what Om Raut thought Adipurush will look like,” calling it ‘visually fantastic’. Another person agreed, “What Adipurush thought it looked like.” One just wanted to know why Sai wasn’t shown in the glimpse, writing, “Where is our Sita maa? She isn’t there for a second too.”

‘Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman’s music is goosebumps-worthy’

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman’s background score for the announcement video also received good reviews, with one X user writing, “I am very happy with the music of Hans Zimmer and AR Rehman sir .... It's just outstanding.. we are getting what we expect.. we are in safe hands.” Another wrote, “Hans zimmer and ar rahman doing music for Ramayana that is crazyyyyyyyy.” One even called it ‘peak international score’, writing, “Peak International Score by our thalaivARR & Hans Zimmer.”

Ramayana will be released in theatres in two parts for Diwali 2026 and 2027. Namit Malhotra produced the film.