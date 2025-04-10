Hans Zimmer rates his Interstellar sound score as ‘actually okay’, leaves fans in disbelief over his modesty

In a recent chat with Reece Feldman, also known as Guy With A Movie Camera, Hans Zimmer took fans on a trip down memory lane, ranking his favorite movie scores, and of course, Interstellar (2014) had its moment to shine. But it wasn't just about how he created the music, it was about the personal connections that made some of his scores truly unforgettable. Hans Zimmer rates his Interstellar score

Zimmer’s list started with a bit of a curveball, with the iconic The Lion King (1994) facing off against Pirates of the Caribbean (2003). Most would expect him to pick the swashbuckling adventure, but Zimmer surprised everyone by declaring The Lion King his favourite. He explained, “Lion King is written for my daughter. I didn’t really want to do the movie, I didn’t really want to do animation, and then the movie really surprised me because it’s about the father dying, and my father died when I was 6 years old. I never dealt with it, and suddenly I had to go and deal with that.”

Then came the showdown between The Lion King and Inception (2010). No real surprises here — Zimmer went with Inception, a score that has become almost as legendary as the film itself. But then the big guns came out. Inception was pitted against Interstellar, and Zimmer picked Interstellar as his top choice. Now, we all know that Interstellar is a masterpiece; when comparing Interstellar to Dune, Zimmer casually quipped, “I’m not done with Dune yet.”

Things got even more surreal when Interstellar was compared with Thelma & Louise (1991). Yes, Thelma & Louise, it’s crazy to think Zimmer composed the score for that one, too! Speaking about Interstellar, Zimmer didn’t shy away from admitting that this was one of the rare moments when he felt good about his work, saying, “It’s one of the few movies where I’m going, actually…I think I did okay.” The score to a film that is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time? The internet certainly had some feelings about it. Fans on Instagram couldn’t help but react to his humble (some might say understated) assessment.

One user commented, “You did OKAY? That was a masterpiece,” with a string of fire emojis to drive the point home. Another joked, “I did ok omg 😂 hahahaha he doesn’t even realize haha.” The love kept pouring in, with one fan adding, “I think I did ok whew I just know he has highhhh standards, as he should 😍.” And it wasn’t just the memes and emojis, the heartfelt sentiments were abundant. “Interstellar, he was just on another level. Still can’t fathom how folks can legit call this movie COLD when it has maybe the MOST emotion in a Nolan movie EVER,” said one admirer. Another chimed in, “This is the correct answer! Zimmer has so many great scores but Interstellar is so unique and next level.”

As the conversation wrapped up, the rankings continued, with Sherlock Holmes (2009), Robert Downey Jr.’s quirky detective film, one of his best, coming out on top over a number of other famous scores. But at the end of the day, it was The Dark Knight (2008) that claimed the ultimate prize. It’s no surprise; Zimmer’s collaboration with director Christopher Nolan on the Dark Knight trilogy remains a cultural touchstone for cinematic music.