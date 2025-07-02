Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s threw a $50M wedding party, now guests are calling it ‘chaotic’ and cheap; heres why

For a wedding that cost around $50 million and drew in megawatt names like Oprah, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos (61) and Emmy Award-winning former journalist, Lauren Sanchez’s (55) Venetian nuptials were always going to be larger than life. And while the three-day affair looked to be dripping in wealth, reports now claim that it was merely for the spectacle. Murmurs from inside the guest list suggest that behind the Instagram-perfect images was an event many found poorly planned and surprisingly “cheap”. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, the experience for many guests was far from luxurious. “What people won't know from the pictures is how exhausting and full-on it was for the guests. The heat didn't help but people were forever needing to get around Venice, which means by boat, and that was a hassle and took ages, and there were a lot of people who all needed to get to the same place at the same time. People were complaining about being completely tired by the time of the wedding day, never mind the day after,” said a source.

In a city known for its charm but not exactly for easy logistics, the boat-hopping chaos seemed to clash with the event’s otherwise carefully curated image. And then came the kicker: while the venue may have screamed opulence, the fine print felt oddly frugal.

Entertainment journalist Rob Shuter revealed a surprising detail on his Substack ShuterScoop, claiming that guests were allegedly asked to provide personal credit cards at hotel check-in — not for damage deposits, but to cover their own minibar bills. “ShuterScoop can exclusively reveal that guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish three-day Venetian wedding were quietly asked to provide personal credit cards at check-in — all to cover their own mini bar charges.”

It’s the kind of move that seems almost unbelievable at a wedding of this scale, but also strangely on-brand for a billionaire best known for revolutionising cost-cutting through Amazon.