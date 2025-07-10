Kim Kardashian walks for Balenciaga, leaves internet unimpressed with her ‘unprofessional, awkward’ catwalk

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga's Fall 2025 Couture show, which was the last show by the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia. In an Instagram dump revealing both behind-the-scenes and runway moments from the show, Kim shared a couple of snapshots with Demna. Her look was inspired by 1930s Hollywood actor Elizabeth Taylor, aiming to exude a classic vintage vibe. However, her catwalk missed the mark, prompting netizens to call it out. Kim Kardashian paired a satin dress with a fur coat.(PC: IG/Kimkardashian)

What did Kim wear?

Kim Kardashian's look featured a cosy white faux fur coat, which exuded old-money vibes. She paired it with an ivory slip dress with a plunging lace-trimmed neckline. Her hair was styled in a retro, side-parted bob, and her makeup was a bronzy, smoky glam look.

The main highlight of her ensemble was the lavish diamond necklace and earring set, a choker layered with a pendant, along with dangling earrings. Some of the jewellery which Kim wore was from Elizabeth Taylor's personal collection.

For the uninitiated, this isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has worn a classic Hollywood celebrity’s dress or accessories. For the 2022 Met Gala, she famously wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown, the one actor wore to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

How did the internet react?

While Kim Kardashian’s look channelled full-blown old Hollywood glamour and checked all the boxes, from high-wattage jewellery and a satin slip dress with lacework to a dramatic retro hairstyle, it was the catwalk that left netizens unimpressed and rather disappointed, fueling a flurry of bizarre analogies to describe her runway strut. Her walk appeared stiff and awkward, lacking the relaxed fluidity and effortless poise commonly expected on the couture runway.

Netizens were quick to point out the uncomfortable walk. One user commented under Kim K's own IG dump and wrote with a crude remark, “Kim walks like her tampons slippin” This harsh analogy was directed at Kim's measured, uneasy gait. Continuing the game of analogies, another user wrote, “She looks like a Vegas casino boss's wife from the 60's who's had one too many martini's 🍸.”

On another catwalk reel, the comments weren’t going easy either, indicating how her poor catwalk was a unanimous opinion among netizens. One user wrote, “Me coming in at 2AM, drunk, and trying desperately to appear sober.” Another seconded, “Giving the drunk vibes😂.” Given the gravity of the couture stage, Kim appeared unprofessional in how she carried herself, and one user firmly called it out and said, “Looked unprofessionally awkward.”

Since the look was so premium and the walk was not, another added, “Why is she walking like that😭😭 the look is great but the walk is not”