Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe's 60-year-old dress she borrowed for Met Gala appearance

Kim Kardashian wore an iconic dress that belonged to late actor Marilyn Monroe for her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. The reality TV star only wore the 60-year-old dress for a few minutes as she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, but allegedly damaged it in that time. Also Read| Kim Kardashian says she can ‘eat poop' to look younger, fans ask, 'why would you say that?'

Kim had previously revealed that she had followed a crash diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear the dress. She had also changed into a duplicate dress once she arrived at the gala since she was struggling to move freely in the original.

She had told Page Six ahead of her appearance, "I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."

A new report in PopCulture said that despite all her precautions, Kim may have damaged the Jean Louis dress, which Marilyn had worn when she sang Happy Birthday To You to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in May 1962. The dress was returned to the display at Ripley's museum in Hollywood after Kim's appearance. Marilyn expert Scott Fortner shared photos of the dress claiming that he spotted damage to the dress after its return to the display.

One of the pictures around the dress's back clasp shows traces of stretched fabric and missing crystals. Scott said he noticed more crystals missing and dangling by threads in the pictures sent to him by a friend. He wrote, "So much for keeping 'the integrity of the dress and the preservation.' @ripleysbelieveitornot, was it worth it?"

Ripley's museum, which loaned the gown to Kim, is yet to comment on the allegations. They had previously told Page Six in a statement after the gala, “This was no easy decision for Ripley's, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment. From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward and added to its history.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON