Kim Kardashian says she can ‘eat poop' to look younger, fans ask, 'why would you say that?'

Be it her fashion, her personal life or her comments, Kim Kardashian stays in news. The reality TV star said in a new interview that she would readily eat ‘poop’ if that helped her to look younger. As soon as Kim made the statement, people on social media started reacting to it. Also Read: Kim Kardashian reveals if Kanye West and Pete Davidson will feature on The Kardashians

"I'll try anything," the 41-year-old said in a New York Times interview published on Wednesday. "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," added Kim, as reported by Page Six. Kim's statement drew in a lot of attention on social media.

"Why do I feel this means she already has," wrote one Instagram user. Quoting Kim, a Twitter user wrote, "This is a disorder." Another one said, “I dunno about you, but this might be the first or second worst thing I'd want my new Chief Taste Consultant to say." One more social media user wrote, “Eww! Why would she say that?” One surprised fan said, “Oh Kim! We love you but why do you even say such things? Why?”

Meanwhile, amid the divorce between Kim and rapper Kanye West, Kim's other beauty lines, KKW Fragrance brands, and KKW Beauty, are undergoing rebranding.

Kim was married to Kanye for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in 2021. Although the former couple's custody battle is ongoing, she was declared legally single in March 2022. She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson. In April, they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Pete also supported his girlfriend at the premiere of her new show, The Kardashians, in May. Kim and Pete made another appearance together, when they attended the Met Gala in New York in May.

(With inputs from ANI)

