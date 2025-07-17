So Kylie and Kendall Jenner went to Jeff Bezos’ wedding… but not their half-brother Brody’s? Here’s the backstory

In classic Hollywood fashion, glamour, family, and subtle shade collided this past weekend — and at the centre of it all were Kylie Jenner, 27, and Kendall Jenner, 29. While the Kardashian sisters were busy showing up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding celebration, they were noticeably absent from a far more personal affair: their half-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Kylie share their father, Caitlyn Jenner, with Brody Jenner who is 41. Brody’s mother is Caitlyn’s ex-wife, singer and actress Linda Thompson — while the girls’ mother, of course, is Kris Jenner.

Here's what happened

Brody tied the knot with longtime partner Tia Blanco in an intimate ceremony held at his mother Linda Thompson’s Malibu estate. Around 60 to 70 guests gathered to witness the romantic evening affair, but eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice two empty seats where Kendall and Kylie should have been. So what gives?

Now there are two sides to the story. According to a TMZ report, insiders are insisting this isn’t a case of the usual Kardashian-Jenner family drama. Sources close to the situation confirmed that both Kendall and Kylie were invited to the wedding. However, they reportedly declined the invitation not out of malice, but out of mindful consideration. The Jenners thought their presence would take the spotlight away from the happy couple, adding that the sisters still share mutual love with Brody.

But the controversy doesn't end there. According to a newer report by The Sun, Kris and Brody Jenner’s mother, Linda, hasn’t been on good terms for years. The insider also revealed that tensions between Kris Jenner and Linda Thompson aren’t new. According to the source, the two women have had “bad blood” for decades. “Linda is quite a character, and has a lot to say about Kris – and vice versa. It was fireworks for a few years, and that drama did carry through into the kids. He’s never gotten over it, and so when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything," they said.

Furthermore, the source also told The Sun, “Brody personally invited Kylie and Kendall more than a few months back. The official line is that both girls already had other commitments, so unfortunately, they were not able to attend.”

While they may have skipped the celebration, Kylie has been travelling around Europe in recent weeks. Kendall, on the other hand, was seen in Venice in late June, attending the grand wedding of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos alongside her family.