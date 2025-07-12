Brad Pitt ‘desperate to give one final shot and make amends’ with his twins

American actor Brad Pitt is reportedly holding onto hope for a reunion with his youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, despite the growing distance between them. According to a report by Daily Mail, the 61-year-old actor is said to be “desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends,” ahead of their 17th birthday. Brad Pitt wants to make amends with his children, especially the twins.

While the chances of reconciliation remain slim, insiders say Brad hasn’t stopped trying. He’s “devastated” by how strained things have become—especially after Vivienne dropped his surname from her name in a Playbill earlier this year. That move, sources claim, sent a “loud and clear” message. But with Knox still keeping the Jolie-Pitt name, Brad allegedly sees a “glimmer of hope.”

Despite the silence from the twins or their representatives, Brad is believed to still want to play a role in all of his six children’s lives. Along with Knox and Vivienne, he shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The couple, once one of Hollywood’s most talked-about duos, began dating in 2004 and married in 2014—only to separate two years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2023 following a prolonged legal battle over custody and assets, including their French vineyard, Château Miraval.

The fallout from the separation has been especially tough on Brad’s relationship with his children. Several of them have chosen to distance themselves, including Zahara, who introduced herself without the Pitt surname during a sorority ceremony, and Shiloh, who legally dropped his last name earlier this year.

Yet, Brad continues to hold out hope. “He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise,” one insider was quoted as saying. “He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually,” the insider added.

While sources say Brad respects his children's privacy and chooses not to speak about them publicly, those close to him say the bond remains deeply important to him. Ultimately, Brad is hoping that his kids will make the move—because, as one insider put it, “he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.”