Gwyneth Paltrow was sad when Brad Pitt got married to Jennifer Aniston, told friends he has ‘terrible taste in women’

Gwyneth's feelings on Brad Pitt's marriage

Gwyneth, now 52, and Brad, now 61, began dating after working together on David Fincher‘s horror classic Se7en in 1994. They got engaged in 1996 and split in 1997. According to US weekly, Gwyneth: The Biography mentions her reaction to Brad getting married to Jennifer.

During an interview at the Toronto Film Festival in 2000, a “gossipy reporter” asked the actor “how she felt about Brad Pitt marrying Jennifer Aniston (in July of that year).

“Are you really asking me this question?” Gwyneth replied, with the book mentioning that her eyes turned out to be ‘daggers.’ “I can’t comment on this kind of thing,” the excerpt from the book read.

The excerpt continued, “In reality, Gwyneth confided to friends that she’d felt sad when she learned they were getting married. (She was also fond of telling them that Brad ‘has terrible taste in women’.)”

Looking back, Gwyneth took a dig at Brad during a business meeting with Estee Lauder cosmetics heiress Aerin Lauder later that year.

“At one dinner, the two were talking about Brad Pitt. According to someone familiar with the discussion, Gwyneth allegedly told her, ‘He’s dumber than a sack of s–t,'” the excerpt mentioned.

About Brad and Jennifer

Brad and Jennifer were married for a little over five years. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005. Brad and Jennifer first met in 1998 in Malibu at a private wedding.

Brad and Jennifer later started dating, and after two years together, they married. In January 2005, Jennifer filed for divorce. In 2004, while Brad was still married to Jennifer, rumours about him dating Angelina Jolie started. In 2006, Angelina announced that she was pregnant with Brad's child. In August 2014, Angelina and Brad married. The couple filed for divorce in 2016.