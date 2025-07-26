Trump brutally trolled over his 3-word plea to Europe as he lands in Glasgow, Scotland; ‘Netherlands would like a…’

US President Donald Trump on Friday landed in Glasgow, Scotland, where he called on Europe to “stop buying windmills.” US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, UK on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump arrived at the airport to an enthusiastic reception from a crowd of supporters. During his stay in Scotland, the POTUS will reside at his golf properties. He is slated to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to talk trade and tariffs.

Moving further, Trump said that immigration and windmills are his two biggest problem of Europe, both of which he suggested were “killing” the continent.

Addressing the reporters at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, Trump said, “Stop the windmills. You're ruining your countries, I really mean it.”

“It's so sad, you fly over and you see these windmills are over the place, ruining you're beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, if they're stuck in your ocean, ruining your oceans. Stop the windmills.”

Trump has long opposed the windmill sector and has once filed an unsuccessful lawsuit alleging that a neighboring windfarm blocked players' views from one of his Scottish golf courses.

Trump remarks create uproar

Meanwhile, Trump's remarks appeared to offend a lot of people, considering that windmills are regarded as one of the best clean energy sources in various European nations, including the Netherlands.

“Netherlands would like a word with you,” one X user wrote, highlighting the nation's several windmill attractions.

“Why? Are they making us look bad by being progressive?” another wrote.

Some users pointed out that there are windmills in the US as well. "He's never been to Colorado or Texas?" one person asked.

“Telling Europe to ‘stop the windmills’ ignores the reality: clean energy is about long-term security, jobs, and a livable planet—not just politics,” the Global Monitor wrote.

“I say STOP TRUMP!” another Trump critic said.

Trump is scheduled to visit one of his golf sites in Aberdeen next week, where he intends to launch a second golf course, after spending the weekend at his holdings close to Turnberry.