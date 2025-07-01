Netherlands Queen Maxima breaks silence on claims of mocking Trump in viral video; ‘I said...’

The Netherlands' Queen Maxima refuted claims that she was “mocking” US President Donald Trump in a viral video making round on social media. President Donald Trump poses with Netherland's King Willem Alexander and Netherland's Queen Maxima at the Paleis Huis den Bosch prior to attending a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Frank van Beek, Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Maxima and Trump both attended last week's NATO summit in The Hague.

The Queen said she was expressing gratitude to someone off camera and wasn't making fun of the US President in the widely shared video.

She told the Dutch news agency AD, “I said 'thank you' to someone who had helped.”

She described her encounters with Trump during the his visit to Netherlands as a “pleasant experience.”

Maxima appears to move her mouth like Trump as he speaks in the video that surfaced on social media as she stands next to Trump and her husband King Willem-Alexander during idle conversation.

"Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is believed to be mocking Donald Trump," CNN editor Vani Mehrotra wrote on post.

“I can’t get enough of Queen Maxima of The Netherlands mocking the orange felon. Hilariously good,” another X user wrote.

“So here we have Queen Máxima of the Netherlands smugly mocking President Trump. Her contempt for him couldn’t be more obvious,” another stated.

"“I’ve never been a fan of our stiff monarchy, but Queen Maxima rocks it! Treat him like a baby,” the fourth user posted.

What we know about Queen Maxima

Maxima, who was born in Argentina and is well-known for her warmth, charm, and occasionally outlandish sense of style, has long been adored for her grounded demeanor.

Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen welcomed world leaders from 32 nations to The Hague, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump visits Netherlands' Royal family

During his Netherlands visit, Trump spent the night at the Dutch royal family's residence. Following his stay, the 47th US President took to Truth Social and wrote: “The day begins in the beautiful Netherlands. The King and Queen are beautiful and spectacular people. Our breakfast meeting was great!”

“Now it’s off to the very important NATO Meetings. The USA will be very well represented!”

The King, Queen, and their 21-year-old daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, welcomed Trump inside the palace. Before introducing their eldest child, Amalia, who is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne, Their Majesties were captured on camera engaging in a cordial conversation with the president.