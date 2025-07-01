Trump rips apart Musk in brutal attack, calls DOGE ‘a monster’ that may ‘go back and eat Elon’

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's so-called friendship didn't even last for few months. Amid their ongoing feud over 'Big Beautiful Bill', the US President warned that SpaceX CEO might lose "a lot more" than government subsidies and that the Department of Government Efficiency, which he once headed, might turn into a monster that would “go back and eat Elon.” Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud continues(AFP)

Musk announced on Monday that he will use his enormous resources to run primary contests against Republicans in Congress who supported Trump's ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ after the Senate narrowly won a procedural vote to discuss the large domestic policy agenda over the weekend. Musk posted and re-posted remarks slamming the tax reduction and spending measure, especially its exorbitant cost, for a large portion of Monday and early Tuesday morning.

In a late-night retaliation, Trump hinted that his administration would look into the enormous federal contracts that Musk's firms hold.

Before leaving for the Florida immigration detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” on Tuesday, Trump told reporters outside the White House that “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

Will Trump deport Elon Musk to South Africa?

When asked if he was contemplating about sending Musk back to his home country of South Africa, Trump responded, “I don't know, we'll have to take a look.”

Musk has obtained US citizenship. Although the Justice Department has ordered lawyers to give denaturalization priority when naturalized citizens commit crimes, Trump made no indication that Musk had broken any laws.

Musk responds to Trump's fiery statement; ‘So tempting to…’

Reacting to Trump's latest remarks, Musk wrote on X, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

Earlier, Musk promised to use his enormous wealth to launch a new political party if the “One Big Beautiful Bill” receives congressional approval. His tenacity also poses a threat to months of delicate House and Senate discussions.

Last month, Musk publicly blasted Trump's signature tax and spending bill, causing the relationship between him and the President to fall apart.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk sated in a post on X on Monday.

Later, he reiterated his position, saying that politicians who supported the bill "should hang their head in shame" and that "they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."