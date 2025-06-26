Queen Maxima of Netherlands appears to mock Trump’s expressions in viral video. Internet says ‘Do it again’

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been accused of mocking US President Donald Trump on live TV. In footage that has been widely circulated online, Maxima appeared to imitate Trump’s distinctive facial expressions even as she stood right next to him. Did Queen Maxima just take a jibe at Trump? Internet certainly thinks so.

The video was filmed in the Netherlands, where Trump spent less than 24 hours for the NATO summit. In the clip, the US president was seen standing next to the Queen and her husband King Willem-Alexander.

Queen Maxima mocks Donald Trump?

During his time in the Netherlands for the NATO summit, Trump stayed at the Dutch royal palace Huis Ten Bosch instead of a luxury hotel. The trio’s conversation seemed to centre around his stay.

“Well I hope you slept well!” the king told Trump.

“It was great, the house is… [inaudible]” Trump replied, before he broke off to smile for the camera. A split second later, Queen Maxima also turned and appeared to imitate Trump’s expression.

Footage of the moment has garnered millions of views on social media, with many saying the Dutch queen allowed her intrusive thoughts to take over for a second.

“She did let her intrusive thoughts in, and I can appreciate her for it,” read one comment under the viral video on Instagram.

“It's the way she really leaned in to study it then mocked it,” another said.

“Now why would she look into the camera like that? Do it again lol,” a third viewer requested.

One person said it resembled a deleted scene from the workplace comedy The Office.

(Also read: Queen Maxima slammed for this act during South Africa tour: ‘She showed her true colours’)

Trump’s time in the Netherlands

Trump on Wednesday wrapped up participation in the annual NATO summit facing an alliance that had largely bent to his will.

According to AP, the president was offered — and accepted — the chance to sleep Tuesday night at the Dutch royal palace. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, Trump said, were “beautiful people, great people, big, beautiful heart.”

(With inputs from AP)