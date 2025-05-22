Queen Maxima slammed for this act during South Africa tour: ‘She showed her true colours’

Queen Maxima of Netherlands has left a section of the media annoyed by her refusal to pose for pictures after touching down in South Africa. The Dutch royal snubbed photographers upon her arrival in the African nation on Monday, May 19, according to royal reporter and author Rick Evers. Queen Maxima has come under fire for refusing to pose for photographs after landing in Cape Town.(AFP)

Maxima, Queen of the Netherlands, is currently visiting South Africa in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health. The 54-year-old arrived in South Africa directly from her trip to Rome, reported Catalunya Diari.

“Great start”

However, her much-anticipated arrival in South Africa left a section of the media disappointed. According to journalist Rick Evers, photographers who were waiting for her arrival at the airport were left disappointed after Queen Maxima refused to pose for photographs. She was apparently in a “bad mood”.

“Queen Máxima landed in Cape Town, South Africa tonight. Official media who were escorted to the airport to report on her arrival were disappointed: Her Majesty was in a bad mood and did not want any photos taken! Great start…” Evers posted on the social media platform X.

“Showed her true colours”

When a person pointed out that the queen may have been tired after a long journey, Evers said that this was a previously agreed-upon photo shoot and that she “showed her true colours” by refusing to pose.

Evers suggested that more than her refusal, it was her attitude that rankled.

“Press paid lots of money to cover the visit. This was agreed to be a photo-op, press waited hours,” he wrote. “If she had any humanity in her, she would have asked her secretary to send a message to the press officer. Or kindly ask herself after landing. But she showed her true colors…”

Queen Maxima is the wife of King Willem-Alexander. During her trip to Cape Town, the capital of South Africa, she visited three companies, engaging with local businesses to spotlight innovative solutions that promote financial health.