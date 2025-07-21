Chris Martin follows up on Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ scandal with cheeky warning

Chris Martin on Saturday addressed the Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ row, not directly, but with a cheeky warning during Coldplay's concert on Saturday. The frontman told a massive crowd at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison that ‘some of you will be on the big screen’, before the Jumbotron went around putting the spotlight on fans. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, addressed the 'kiss cam' row with a cheeky warning(instagram)

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen,” Martin said. A video of him warning his fans has gone viral on social media.

“How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen,” he further noted, before laughingly adding: “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now."

This comes days after the 48-year-old unintentionally captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot in a cozy moment at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday. The ‘kiss cam’ moment sparked ‘cheating’ and ‘affair’ speculations. The two execs are married to separate people.

A day after the scandal broke, Coldplay faced flak for not addressing it in the band's post on social media. Martin, who wore a cheesehead hat for Saturday's concert, kept mum about the ‘kiss cam’ row.

Andy Byron steps down

Only days after the ‘kiss cam’ video went viral, Andy Byron resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of data technology firm Astronomer.

A company statement released on Friday confirmed Byron's resignation. "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the statement on LinkedIn read.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems.”

Neither Cabot not Byron have issued official statements yet.