Kelly Clarkson returns to The Voice as coach after brief hiatus

Kelly Clarkson is back in the spotlight as she is returning to reality show The Voice this week. She will be reuniting with fellow coaches Adam Levine and John Legend as the NBC music competition show tapes footage for its upcoming Season 29, which has been titled Battle Of Champions. Kelly Clarkson is making a come back on The Voice.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Sources told Deadline that the singer missed out on one shoot for The Voice after the demise of her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, earlier this month. At that time, the makers filmed the rehearsal for the battle rounds. In Kelly Clarkson's absence, Jennifer Hudson was tapped in for the shoot. Like Clarkson, Hudson was earlier a contestant on American Idol and even served as a coach on The Voice.

The Voice: What to expect?

According to the outlet, the broadcaster is filming two cycles of the singing reality show simultaneously.

The 28th season of the show is all set to premiere this fall. It will feature Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan as the coaches.

Kelly Clarkson earlier served as one of the coaches on The Voice for nine seasons. She was roped in for Season 14 and then remained a part of the show until Season 21. She did not take part in Season 22, but later returned for Season 23.

With Clarkson getting involved in Season 29, speculations had been doing round about McEntire’s participation in Season 28 after the death of Blackstock, who was the country singer and actress' stepson.

The makers are going ahead with the filming for Season 28 as per the plan, and McEntire is fulfilling her obligations.

Kelly Clarkson's busy schedule

Apart from The Voice, Clarkson is also gearing up to launch the seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show in September. The preparations for the upcoming show are going ahead uninterruptedly for NBCUniversal.

At present, fans can watch her in NBC's four-part special, Songs & Stories, which saw its premiere on Tuesday. The maiden episode featured the Jonas Brothers as celebrity guests and talked about how they opened for Clarkson in 2005, besides performing their 2006 track Year 3000.

In the coming parts, fans get to witness Gloria Estefan on August 26, Teddy Swims on September 2 and Lizzo on September 9.

FAQs:

Where to watch The Voice?

Viewers can see the singing reality show on NBC.

When will The Voice Season 28 come out?

It is expected to premiere in September.

When did Brandon Blackstock die?

Blackstock, who was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 to 2022, died on August 7.