Brandon Blackstock's net worth: How much was Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband worth?

Brandon Blackstock, a longtime music executive and talent manager, passed away aged 48. Once best known for his work behind the scenes in the music industry, Blackstock came into the spotlight through his high-profile marriage, and divorce from singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson. Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, died after three-year battle with cancer(Invision/AP)

Brandon Blackstock net worth

As of 2025, Brandon Blackstock’s estimated net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here is a breakdown of how he earned it, how much he received in the divorce, and how his career evolved.

Brandon Blackstock, according to the Celebrity Net Worth report, began his career working at Starstruck Management Group, the talent management firm founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock. During his time there, he was involved in managing artists like Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom he also married in 2013.

While Clarkson and Blackstock were married, he also served as her manager. However, during their divorce, Clarkson alleged he illegally operated as a talent agent without a license in California, where such activity requires proper certification.

In 2023, a Los Angeles judge sided with Clarkson and ordered Blackstock to repay $2.6 million for unlawfully securing deals for The Voice, Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Real estate and divorce settlement

According to another Hollywood Life report, Kelly and Brandon’s divorce was finalized after a lengthy court battle. Kelly Clarkson eventually paid him $45,000 in child support, $115,000 per month in spousal support for two years, which ended in January 2024, and a one-time payout of $1.2 million for legal fees incurred.

The couple shared multiple properties, including a $17 million ranch in Montana. Brandon received a five percent stake in the ranch as part of the settlement. Clarkson retained ownership of the home.

Family and children

Kelly and Brandon share two children: River Rose and Remington Alexander. Brandon also has two older children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous relationship.

Health update

In 2025, Clarkson publicly acknowledged that Blackstock has been battling cancer, prompting her to postpone several Las Vegas shows to be present for their children. He passed away on August 7, 2025.

FAQs

What is Brandon Blackstock’s net worth in 2025?

His estimated net worth is around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What was the outcome of his legal battle with Kelly Clarkson?

In 2023, Blackstock was ordered to repay $2.6 million to Kelly Clarkson for acting without a proper license. He had previously requested over $400,000 per month in spousal and child support but ultimately received reduced monthly payments and a lump sum for legal fees.

Why did Kelly and Brandon split?

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split due to "irreconcilable differences," which Clarkson cited in her divorce filing in June 2020.

Are Brandon Blackstock and Reba McEntire related?

Brandon Blackstock is the former stepson of country music star Reba McEntire.

Why does Kelly have to pay Brandon child support?

Kelly Clarkson has to pay Brandon Blackstock child support because of the significant income disparity between them.