What happened to Brandon Blackstock? Kelly Clarkson shares heartbreaking news on ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she is postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency to be with her children amid her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s illness. Kelly Clarkson with her son Remy(Instagram/ Kelly Clarkson)

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post.

The statement continued: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson did not disclose further details about Blackstock’s condition. The singer shares two children with him — daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9.

Who is Brandon Blackstock?

Brandon Blackstock is a talent manager and television producer who began his career in the entertainment industry under the guidance of his father, Narvel Blackstock, at Starstruck Entertainment.

Blackstock first met Kelly Clarkson in May 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, while he was still married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

After their split, he reconnected with Clarkson at the 2012 Super Bowl. They had their first date in February, got engaged by December, and tied the knot on October 20, 2013.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.

In a January 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Clarkson described the divorce as “extraordinarily hard."

"You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming," Clarkson said, referencing her album Chemistry.