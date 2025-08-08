Kelly Clarkson's divorce details revealed after ex Brandon Blackstock's death: ‘How much alimony?’

Brandon Blackstock, singer Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and famous talent manager, has died after battling cancer, his family revealed. He was 48. Soon after the news broke, fans dug up details about Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce, including hefty alimony and a child custody battle. Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband has died after cancer battle(X)

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time,” a rep for the family tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Blackstock is survived by his sons Seth and Remington, daughters Savannah and River, grandson Lake, father Narvel Blackstock and siblings Shelby, Shawna and Chassidy.

When did Kelly Clarkson file for divorce?

Blackstock and Clarkson, married from 2013 until the singer filed for divorce in June 2020 citing irreconcilable differences, settled their legal battle in March 2022, with details now resurfacing.

Did Clarkson pay alimony?

Court documents show Clarkson paid Blackstock a one-time lump sum of $1,326,161. Additionally, she was ordered to provide $115,000 monthly in spousal support until January 31, 2024, a figure reduced from an initial $150,000 after negotiations.

Child support added $45,601 monthly for their children, River Rose, 10, and Remington Alexander, 8, continuing until they reach 18, graduate high school, or become self-supporting.

Child custody

Custody arrangements favored Clarkson with primary physical custody, allowing the children to reside with her in Los Angeles, while Blackstock retained joint legal custody and visitation rights.

He was granted the first and fifth weekends of each month in Los Angeles, plus the third weekend in Montana, with daily FaceTime and holiday schedules like Thanksgiving and Christmas splits.