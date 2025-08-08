Brandon Blackstock dies: Kelly Clarkson's ‘unfortunate’ news to fans hours before ex-husband's death

Brandon Blackstock, singer Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and talent manager, has died. He was 48. His family revealed on Thursday that Blackstock had been battling cancer for three years. Kelly Clarkson informed her Atlantic City, New Jersey, audience that her hectic daytime TV schedule makes it impractical for her to depart on tour.. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," Blackstock's rep told People.

Only hours before Blackstock's death, Kelly Clarkson had provided an ‘unfortunate’ update to her fans. She postponed the remaining August dates of her Studio Sessions residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Kelly wrote on Instagram. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She, however, did not share when the postponed shows will be rescheduled.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows," added Kelly, who kicked off her residency in July, "and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she said.

Clarkson is yet to issue a statement on her ex-husband's passing.

In July, Kelly Clarkson was forced to postpone the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, just hours before showtime, due to vocal strain.

The singer broke the news on Instagram, explaining that the intense preparation for Studio Sessions had taken a toll on her voice. "We have been working 24/7 to make this the most intimate and extraordinary experience for my incredible fans," she wrote.

"I'm devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

Clarkson, a Grammy winner and American Idol alum, added that she needed time to rest and recover in order to protect her voice from further damage. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all... so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

When she returned to the stage on July 11, Clarkson apologized to fans, saying in a video shared on TikTok, “I'm so sorry. We can't help our bodies sometimes… we get sick, and that happens.”

She added, “Thank y’all for showing up. We are so excited. This is my favorite residency, my favorite show I’ve ever put together, because I love being in the studio,” as quoted by E! News.

Announced in February, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions is being held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and features 18 unique performances through mid-November.