Brandon Blackstock cause of death: How did Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband die? All on cancer battle

Brandon Blackstock, famous talent manager and Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband, has died. The 48-year-old had been battling cancer for more than three years. Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex husband, has died(X)

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," a rep said in a statement to People.

Blackstock was also a television producer. Born on December 16, 1976, in Fort Worth, Texas, to music manager Narvel Blackstock and producer Elisa Gayle Ritter, Brandon grew up in an entertainment-centric family, later becoming the stepson of country star Reba McEntire after his father’s marriage to her in 1989.

Following his parents’ divorce in 1988, he entered the industry, managing acts like Rascal Flatts and Blake Shelton, and worked at his father’s Starstruck Entertainment.

Blackstock’s personal life intertwined with his career when he met Clarkson in May 2006 at an Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsal, though they began dating in 2012 after his divorce from first wife Melissa Ashworth, with whom he has two children, Savannah and Seth.

He married Clarkson in October 2013, and they had two children, River Rose (born 2014) and Remington Alexander (born 2016), before their marriage ended.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, with the split finalized in March 2022. During their marriage, he also managed Clarkson and served as an executive producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but legal disputes later arose over his management practices.

Their divorce was contentious, involving custody battles, Clarkson gained primary custody of their children, and financial settlements, including $150,000 monthly spousal support and $45,601 in child support, ending in January 2024.

In 2023, a California labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to repay Clarkson $2.6 million for unlawfully procuring deals, a ruling he appealed. Post-divorce, he transitioned from music management to full-time ranching in Montana, recently launching the Valley View Rodeo with Clarkson’s former assistant, Brittany Jones.