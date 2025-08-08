Who was Brandon Blackstock? Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, the former husband of singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48 after years-long battle with cancer. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a representative for his family told People magazine. Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex husband, has died.(X)

Blackstock was battling cancer for more than three years. He died peacefully, while surrounded by his family members, according to his rep, who sought privacy for the family during the difficult time.

This comes after Clarkson announced the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be with their two children, River and Remington.

In a social media post, she stated that though she normally likes to keep her personal life private, “this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Who was Brandon Blackstock?

Born on December 16, 1976, in Fort Worth, Texas, Brandon was a popular name in the entertainment industry. He was a talent manager and TV producer. His career began at Starstruck Entertainment under the guidance of his father, Narvel Blackstock.

He went on to help shape the successful careers of musicians like Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, besides serving as the road manager for Rascal Flatts, The Tennessean reported. Narvel Blackstock earlier served as Clarkson’s manager.

Brandon met Kelly Clarkson for the first time in May 2006 when she was taking part in a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. At that time, he was still married to his former wife, Melissa Ashworth.

According to People magazine, Blackstock already had two children from his previous marriage, named Savannah and Seth. In 2022, he became a grandfather when his eldest child gave birth to a son, named Lake.

Also, Brandon was the stepson of actress Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel Blackstock between 1989 and 2015.

Brandon and Kelly Clarkson officially began dating each other in 2012 and were engaged in December that year at their Nashville home. The two of them tied the knot in October 2013 at the Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

They later welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in 2014, and son, Remington Alexander, in 2016. A few years later, Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.

