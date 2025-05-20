Menu Explore
The Voice Season 27 prize money: How much will the winner take home?

ByShrey Banerjee | Edited by HT News Desk
May 20, 2025 08:27 AM IST

The Voice finale promises to be one of the most nailbiting events this week. Voting lines are already open for the Top 5 artists.

The stage is set, and the Top 5 artists are ready to showcase some jam-packed performances on the stage of The Voice Season 27 final. All onus now lies on Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine, who have been fine-tuning and perfecting the finalists' talent for the ultimate day.

All onus on Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine for The Voice Season 27 final
All onus on Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine for The Voice Season 27 final

Who are the 5 finalists?

The five finalists include RENZO from Team Legend, Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam, and Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea. The Instant Save winner, and fifth finalist, is Adam David, who is also from Team Bublé.

The voting lines for choosing the winner of The Voice are already open, with the Finale Vote Total to come into consideration towards deciding the winner of Season 27 of this epic franchise.

How much will the winner of The Voice S27 make?

For starters, one of the biggest takeaways for any music talent at The Voice over the years has been the fact that they have gone on to build fantastic music careers. Moreover, the winning Artist of The Voice Season 27 will receive the grand prize of a recording contract with the Universal Music Group. Along with this, a cash prize of a $100,000 will also be given to the winner of the show.

Other finalists, or runners-up of the event, may also get spotted for their talent and may receive subsequent contracts for albums from production labels. Moreover, the online hype received by finalists and participants at The Voice also goes a long way in helping them build their music careers.

Meanwhile, the new coaches of The Voice Season 28, the upcoming one, have now been revealed. This announcement came in a week ago, while Season 27 comes to a close. 

The Instagram post announcing the new Coaches reads, “SNOOP. REBA. NIALL. BUBLÉ. Let us know which team you will be on this fall!”

