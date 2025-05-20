Menu Explore
The Voice final: How to vote for Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston and Adam David?

ByShrey Banerjee
May 20, 2025 07:32 AM IST

The Voice' final is now just round the corner and the voting codes and rules are now here

The Season 27 of The Voice is now nearing its conclusion, and one of the biggest music reality shows on Earth is all set to decide on who is going to be the winner this time around. It is yet to be seen which top 5 Voice artists emerge triumphant in this journey.

The Voice final's voting has begun(X)
The Voice final's voting has begun(X)

The Top 5 singers will be looking to put in all their energy and star power in them to score the Season 27 win, with coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine rooting for them.

This time, all the Coaches have put together some solid teams, with Levine's return to the panel being one of the major challenges for his rival coaches.

The May 19, 2025 episode of The Voice will see the Top 5 Artists performing some breathtaking numbers, trying to leave no stones unturned at the last stage.

What are the voting methods for The Voice?

Fans can vote by visiting https://voice.vote.nbc.com or via the official app for “The Voice.” The limit is one vote per email address per voting method.

The voting facility is available for anyone located in the United States, including the District of Columbia. In order to vote, you need to be above 18 years of age. There are two kinds of voting available: App Voting and Online Voting.

In the case of Overnight Voting, use the voting assignment option and select "Submit Vote" in order to select your favorite candidate.

In the case of an "Instant Save", use the relevant option and submit your vote.

According to the Voting rules in place, “During the Finale Voting on May 19, the remaining artists' Overnight Vote Total will be calculated, and the contestant not otherwise eliminated with the highest Finale Vote Total will be declared the winner of The Voice' current season.”

Is there any cost of voting? 

The cost of casting votes, be it through the app or an online medium, will depend on your standard Internet access charges and data rates. 

