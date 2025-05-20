Ryan Clark family: All about his wife Yonka Clark and children amid RG3 controversy

Former NFL player and current sports media personality Ryan Clark has now dropped a sudden bombshell on Robert Griffin III, talking about RG3’s marriage to Grete Griffin. This comes soon after Robert Griffin III reignited the Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark controversy, where the former quarterback-turned-analyst expressed his belief about Reese's lies. NFL personality Ryan Clark(Instagram | @realrclark)

During a show at the “The Pivot Podcast," Clark was heard saying, “When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann."

ALSO READ | Santino Casio: Megan Thee Stallion fans donating to Tory Lanez stabbing suspect?

“The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country,” Clark continued, sparking off a heated debate.

Who is Ryan Clark’s wife?

Ryan Clark's love story with his wife Yonka Clark is an interesting read in the world of NFL. Clark is married to Yonka, with the couple first meeting at the Archbishop Shaw High School graduation picnic in 1997.

Yonka Clark hails from Ama, Louisiana. When they first met, their opinions about each other were not very “marriage-ey,” says The Sun. According to their report, Ryan considered Yonka "the snootiest, meanest" woman he had ever met, with Yonka thinking that Ryan was an "arrogant" football player.

ALSO READ | Who is Joseph Cross, Marathon director addresses Bungie art theft accusations

However, once they got to know each other, their opinions changed, and their relationship eventually flourished. They tied the knot in 2004, almost seven years after they were introduced to each other.

Ryan and Yonka have three children: Jaden, Jordan, and Loghan. Jaden is pursuing a career in counseling, Jordan is involved in college football, and Loghan is interested in culinary arts, according to a Yahoo report.