Santino Casio: Megan Thee Stallion fans donating to Tory Lanez stabbing suspect?

Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in his back, torso, head, and face in prison earlier this week. Lanez suffered two collapsed lungs and had to be put on a breathing assist. Lanez's team has confirmed that he is doing much better now, and recovery is still underway. Convicted artist Tory Lanez (L). Hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion (R)(AP)

MTG fans set up a fundraiser for the stabber?

Meanwhile, social media users began highlighting a recent case that Megan Thee Stallion fans reportedly began sending money in favor of Tory Lanez' stabber, who has been identified as a man named Santino Casio.

Casio is also lodged in the same prison as of Lanez, and the man has a history of assault while serving time here. Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence in prison for shooting MTG in the foot back in the year 2020. One MTG fan reportedly decided to set up a GoFundMe account for Casio, while others began donating wholeheartedly. This came to light via multiple social media posts.

An Instagram post by No Jumper reads, “#MeganTheeStallion fans are donating money to the inmate accused of st-bbing #ToryLanez fourteen times “for his service.” #SantinoCasio is currently in prison for the m-rder of his 13-year-old “girlfriend” who he sh-t in the face with a sh-tg-n in 2002. Santino was 20 at the time of the incident.”

These are unverified claims and Hindustan Times cannot confirm at the moment if a fundraiser was set for Casio

Lanez's attorney Jose Baez has confirmed to TMZ recently that the performer is currently in good spirits and is recovering steadily. "He’s in good spirits. He is recovering. He is a strong young man. He’s expected to make a recovery," Baez was quoted as saying.

According to Lanez's team, has has been moved from the Bakersfield, California area medical facility he was taken to, following the stabbing incident. He's now stabilized and can now talk and breathe on his own without medical assistance.