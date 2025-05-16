Who is Maurene Comey? James Comey’s daughter's DOJ position questioned after his ‘86 47’ Instagram post

Ever since James Comey has been in the negative spotlight for his Instagram post '86 47' that is reportedly being perceived as a threat towards US President Donald Trump, his daughter is also under scrutiny. Investigative journalist Laura Loomer was one of the first to point out amid this ongoing controversy that James Comey's daughter is still working at the Department of Justice. James Comey's daughter facing the heat for his cryptic Instagram post(AFP)

Loomer questioned through her tweet why James Comey's daughter is still not being fired at the DOJ by the Attorney General yet. Now, this voice is echoing across social media, with a user saying, “She needs to be fired!!”

Who is James Comey's daughter?

James Comey's daughter is Maurene Comey, who is 1 of 8 prosecutors for US Attorney's Office in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex crimes trial. She is a part of this female-driven US Attorney's office assigned to the high-profile Diddy Combs case. Other women in the team include the likes of Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser, Mary Christine Slavik, Meredith Foster, and Mitzi Steiner.

Netizens are now saying below Loomer's post: "She’s intentionally sinking Diddy’s case. She hasn’t even started proving how he was involved in a criminal enterprise, and she hasn’t dropped the names of any celebrities.Should be enough to fire her."

Maurene is no stranger to high-profile trials, as she previously served as a lead prosecutor in the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell. During this case that Maurene fiercely fought, Maxwell was found guilty of sexually exploiting and abusing minor girls. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, as per the US Attorney's office.

Why is Maurene Comey under sudden controversy?

Apart from the Sean Diddy Combs case, her father is currently being investigated for a cryptic post, which is being claimed was a call for violence against President Donald Trump, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Comey Sr. had posted a shell formation on social media, which formed the numbers '86 47'. Soon after, Donald Trump Jr, the President's eldest son, senior White House staff, and MAGA influencers called out Comey, saying that the former FBI Director is threatening the reigning President.

The Instagram post was later deleted by Comey, and he wrote on social media, “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence."