Who is Brittney Marie Jones? Brandon Blackstock's partner worked as Kelly Clarkson's production assistant

Brandon Blackstock, music manager and ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, died of melanoma on August 7. He was eulogized in an obituary shared online on Tuesday. Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson married in 2013 and got divorced in 2022.(Invision)

The obituary revealed that Blackstock had been living in Montana with his partner, Brittney Marie Jones.

“After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live,” the obituary read. “He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana.”

“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” the tribute continued.

Who is Brittney Marie Jones?

According to People, Brittney Marie Jones previously worked as a production assistant for Kelly Clarkson in Nashville from 2016 to 2018, as noted on her LinkedIn profile.

In December 2018, she became an executive management assistant for Blackstock. Despite the role change, her profile states she continued to “assistant managed day to day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson.”

In June 2020, she transitioned into a role as executive assistant for V Bar B Cattle Co., a Montana ranch owned by Blackstock. This was the same month Clarkson filed for divorce.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's relationship

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in 2013 and share two children: River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9. The couple separated in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022. Blackstock also had two children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

The obituary described him as a devoted father and grandfather.

“Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father,” the obituary read. “Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy.”