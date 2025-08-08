Kelly Clarkson ‘heartbroken’ after Brandon Blackstock's death; supported ex through melanoma battle

Kelly Clarkson is devastated and worried for her children after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death. The American Idol alum's statement came hours after it was revealed that Blackstock was battling cancer for three years and passed away ‘surrounded by his family’. He was 48. Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," a rep said in a statement to People.

Page Six cited a source to report that Blackstock had recently been in hospice. Per TMZ, he was privately fighting melanoma, which is a serious form of skin cancer. He died on Thursday morning.

How did Kelly Clarkson react to her ex-husband's death?

People cited a source to report that Clarkson has ‘been devastated’ for her children River, 11, and Remington, 9.

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids," the source said.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

“The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids,” the source told People.

‘I ask my kids every night…’

In 2023, Clarkson spoke about the challenges of co-parenting. "I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?' " she said on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

"Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual."

“I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'”